Phillip Hayes
EASLEY — Phillip Charles Hayes, 51, of Easley, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Cottingham Hospice of the Foothills.

Born on July 17, 1969, in Pickens County, S.C., Phillip grew up in Easley and was a graduate of Pickens High School. He loved to fish, read and golf and enjoyed the quality time spent with his family playing cards. He was a member of East Pickens Baptist Church.

Phillip was preceded in death by his two infant twins, Jonathan Patrick and Jessica Mae Hayes and his father, Charles G. Hayes.

Surviving are his mother, Ethel Fant Hayes and his sister, Unna Lockaby. Phillip also leaves behind many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family received friends on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 Dillard Funeral Home. A graveside service followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park with the Reverend Jamie Duncan officiating.

Memorials may be made in honor of Phillip to East Pickens Baptist Church at 2244 Gentry Memorial Hwy., Pickens, SC, 29671.

Dillard Funeral Home, Pickens, SC, is assisting the family in making arrangements.



Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
