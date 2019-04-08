EASLEY — Mr. Phillip Newton Hodge, Sr., 89, of Easley, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019.

Born in Bane, Va., a son of the late Charles Alexander Hodge and Mary Lee Carpenter Hodge, Mr. Hodge was a member of Corinth Baptist Church and was a US Army Veteran having served in WWII.

Surviving are a son, Charles W. Hodge (Sherri) of Easley; two daughters, Nancy Ann Hodge of Liberty, and Mary Hodge of Virginia; six grandchildren, Alex Hodge, Madison Hodge, Catilyn McDonald, Phillip Hodge, Jr., Chad Simmons and Krystal Simmons; and two great-grandchildren, Nathan and Jacob Simmons.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Hodge is predeceased by one son, Mose E. Hodge; one brother, and five sisters.

Funeral services will be on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Galilee Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery, Easley.

The family will receive friends Monday, April 8, 2019 from 10-10:45 a.m. at the church, prior to the service.

The family is at their respective homes.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road Anderson, SC 29621.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.