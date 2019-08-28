EASLEY — Mr. Gary Preston Allen, 77, husband of Joyce Jones Allen, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at his home.

Born in Spartanburg, S.C., he was a son of the late Thomas Jefferson and Virgil Brookshire Allen. Mr. Allen was employed by JP Stevens Monaghan Plant for over 30 years and enjoyed classic cars and history. He was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church and was in the Thomas Sheriff Sunday School Class. Mr. Allen proudly served our country in the US Army.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 49 years, is one daughter, Shannon Allen Abercrombie (Shane) of Easley; two grandchildren, Austin Clayton Helms (Chandler), of Mt. Pleasant, and Savannah Grace Abercrombie (Payton), of Piedmont; two great-grandchildren, AnnaGray and Bristol; one great-grandchild on the way, MarlerHayes; one sister, Karion Gayle Holcombe, of Greenville; and three step-brothers, Robert Owens, Jerry Owens, and Kenneth Owens, all of Greenville.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Allen is predeceased by one sister, Frieda Paulette Davidson; one step-brother, Charles Owens; and step-mother, Thelma Allen.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 in the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home - Downtown, Easley. Burial followed in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

The family received friends on Aug. 24, 2019 at the funeral home prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials to be made to the Rock Springs Baptist Church Building Fund, 201 Rock Springs Road, Easley, SC 29642, or to Open Arms Hospice, 1835 W. Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680.

The family is at the home.

