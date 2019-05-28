LIBERTY — Mr. Preston Leroy Pelfrey, 57, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, a son of Frances Winona McCollum Pelfrey of Easley, and the late Clarence Preston Pelfrey, Mr. Pelfrey was a graduate of Easley High School and a retired electrician. He was a member of Freedom Biker Church.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are a brother, Bobby Dale Pelfrey of Easley; a sister, Mary P. White (Mark) of Easley.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

Family members are at their respective homes.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.