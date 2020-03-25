EASLEY — Rachel Zura Robinson Looper, 86, of Latham Road, beloved wife of the late Wayne Dilworth Looper, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at her home.

Born in Greenville County, she was a daughter of the late Andrew Shead Robinson, Sr. and Ada Nancy Bennett Robinson.

Rachel was a God-fearing woman who cherished every moment spent in her Bible and with her family, the two most important things in her life. She was a lifetime member of Rock Springs Baptist Church where she was the church secretary for 25 years and member of The Willing Workers Sunday Class. She loved to sew, paint, cook Sunday meals for her entire family and she enjoyed a good discussion of politics.

Surviving are her sons, Dr. Stephen Wayne Looper of Greenville, Mark Anthony Looper and his wife, Debbie, and David Alan Looper and his wife, Patty, all of Easley; her grandchildren she absolutely adored, Andrew Talmadge "Tal" Looper and his wife, Stephanie, Jessica Caroline Looper, Matthew Stephen Looper, Adam Mark Looper, Thomas Edward Looper and his wife, Brittany, Ethan Aaron Looper, Lauren Alexandra Looper Merck and her husband, Tyler, Morgan Elizabeth Looper and Kristen Grace Looper; her precious great-grandchildren, Aubrey Elizabeth Blandin, Charlotte Lynn Looper, Jason Ranger Looper, and a great-granddaughter on the way; a sister, Martha Malek of Easley; and a brother, Jack Robinson of Greenville.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Deborah McMahan Looper; sisters, Mildred Keith, Ann Hammond and Ruth Crawford; and brothers, Andrew Shead "June" Robinson, Jr., Dewey Robinson, Grady Robinson and Kenneth Robinson.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 27, 2020 from 12-1:30 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road with a graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. in Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Keeping with the recent guidelines regarding the COVID-19, the funeral home will only allow eight people at a time to visit with the family, so please be patient.

Rachel's shell, that we loved so much, will lie in state at Robinson Funeral Home, 1425 Powdersville Road, Easley, SC 29642 on Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. for those wishing to come by to adhere to social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to In Touch Ministries, P.O. Box 7900, Atlanta, GA 30357, intouch.org or Interim Hospice, 810 Powdersville Road, Suite B, Easley, SC 29642.

The family will be at Rachel's home on Latham Road, in Easley, following the graveside service.

Please visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road, Easley.