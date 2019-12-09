EASLEY — Ralph McClellan Ellenburg Sr., 97, of Easley, S.C., passed away surrounded by family on Nov. 29, 2019. He was born Feb. 2, 1922 to Ernest McClellan Ellenburg and Lillie Stewart Ellenburg.

Ralph was married to Helen Patterson of Pickens for 70 years.

Ralph was predeceased by brothers Will Earl, Roy, Charles, Jack, Jimmie, Lafoy and Sherwood, and sister Mary Lou; wife, Helen; daughter, Hollace Kay Hamid.

Surviving are his children, Ralph McClellan Ellenburg, Jr. of Easley and daughters Heller Gwen Ellenburg of Liberty and Heather Marie McConnell of Black Mountain, N.C., and his grandchildren, Tariq Gibran Hamid, Tara (T.K.) Redick, Jennifer Welborn, Tyson McConnell, and Regina Logan. Ralph also leaves behind nine great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

Ralph was a philanthropist and successful entrepreneur having started and operated several businesses in the community. In his early twenties, he owned and operated Easley Ice Cream Parlor, Ellenburg Jewelry, and Ellenburg Amusement Company. He owned and operated Tri-City Lanes Bowling Center, but his crowning achievement was Ellenburg Asphalt Company. His company resurfaced Charlotte Motor Speedway. Ralph developed a method still used today for paving the high banks of a racetrack. Ralph was paving the roadways and building the railroad spur for a manufacturing park development outside Selma, Ala., when Dr. King's Freedom March passed his jobsite.

Preceding the years before retirement, Ralph partnered in real estate development along the South Carolina Coast and started the family rental business in Easley. Ralph encouraged businesses to locate in Easley and supported new entrepreneurs with his advice and, more often than not, financially as well. He was dedicated to his community. He was a tireless supporter of and advocate for the Rocky Bottom Camp of the Blind, serving as President of their Advisory Board and not only leading their fundraising campaigns for many years but also could be seen working there regularly with his front end loader, back hoe, or fixing an appliance.

He co-founded and served on the Board of Trustees of Community Bank, was President of the Easley Jacees, and held numerous other leadership positions in the community. Ralph was a lifelong member of Easley First Baptist Church. He spearheaded the fundraising to build Easley Baptist Hospital. He donated the stadium sound system for the Easley High School and did play by play announcements for their AA football team. He loved his hometown and assisted his brother Mayor Charles Ellenburg in revitalizing downtown Easley and building Old Market Square.

Ralph had an ability to fix almost anything and enjoyed working in his shop in the evenings and on the weekends. He was known to his family and friends as "the fix-it man" and lovingly and respectfully called "Mr. E". He enjoyed many years of horsemanship on his Cedar Rail Ranch, and also enjoyed traveling with his wife, Helen, and his grandchildren in his motor home throughout the U.S. (including Alaska), Canada and Mexico.

A visitation will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Easley First Baptist Church, followed by a service to celebrate his life at 2 p.m. with committal at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Rocky Bottom Retreat and Conference Center of the Blind at 119 South Kilbourne Road, Columbia, SC 29205.

Dillard Funeral Home, Pickens, S.C., is assisting the Ellenburg family in making arrangements.