EASLEY – Ralph Ballard Garrison, 89, husband of the late Nell Jones Garrison, passed from this life on Monday June 10, 2019.

Mr. Garrison was born in Dacusville, S.C., a son of the late Georgia and Seldon Hill. He retired from Southern Bell Telephone Co., and later operated Phones Unlimited along with his twin brother Glenn. He was also co-owner of G & B Enterprises with his long-time friend Dub Brooks.

Survivors include his son, Ralph Brian Garrison and his wife Stacey of Easley and Granddaughters Olivia and Chloe Garrison; a daughter Sandra Black and husband Mike of Anderson; a daughter Melissa Piskutz and husband Peter of Easley. He is also survived by his twin brother, Glenn Garrison and wife Martha of Clemson.

In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Garrison was preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Garrison.

The family received friends on June 17, 2019 at Dillard Funeral Home in Pickens with a service following in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Dr. John Adams officiating. Entombment followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

A message of condolence may be expressed to the family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Shana Childs for her loving care and to Home Care Assistance for their help over the last several months.

Memorials may be made to the at or to Easley First Baptist Church, Generations to Come Fund, 300 East First Avenue, Easley, SC 29640.