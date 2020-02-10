EASLEY — A memorial service for Mr. McKnight will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Liberty Mortuary.

Ralph Norman McKnight, Sr., 91, of 409 Stewart Drive, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born in Freehold, N.J., he was the son of the late Vincent C. and Charlotte Appelget McKnight. He proudly served in the Sea Bees with the U.S. Navy during WWII.

He was a graduate of Tusculm College and retired from Platt Saco Lowell where he worked for 28 years. He was a longtime member of Easley Presbyterian Church.

Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Peggy Johnson McKnight of the home; two daughters, Sandy Mahaffey (Paul) of South China, Maine and Ann Thomas (J.R.) of Easley; two sons, Ralph N. McKnight, Jr.(Dedee) and Steve V. McKnight(Karen) both of Easley; a sister, Ruth Marie Garlough of Pompano Beach, Fla.; a son-in-law, Glenn Moore of Easley; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Virginia "Ginny" Moore.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be sent to Hospice of the Foothills, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672.

The family will be at the residence.

