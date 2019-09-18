MOUNT PLEASANT — Ralph L. Perkins, 75, of Mount Pleasant, S.C., husband of Penny Price Perkins, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. His memorial service will be held at Pickens Presbyterian Church, 311 Main Street, Pickens, S.C., on Sept. 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel.

Born Feb. 10, 1944 in Hugo, Okla., he was the son of the late Herbert Lee Perkins and the late Atcey Isbell Searcy Perkins. Ralph graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering and retired as a corporate executive with Corning, Inc.

He was involved with fundraising for the United Way and served as chairman of the board for Pickens Presbyterian Child Development Center. He was a former member of Pickens Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder. Ralph enjoyed golf and fishing. He and Penny were avid hikers and world travelers. He was a member of Sunrise Presbyterian Church, Sullivans Island, S.C.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Penny; his son Wendell Perkins (Mark) of Andover, Vt.; his daughter Jennifer Sonntag (Mike) of Sumter, S.C.; grandchildren Ellen Perkins, Greyson Sonntag, and Sarah Sonntag; and his sister Naomi Stanfield of Hewitt, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pickens Presbyterian Child Development Center, P.O. Box 834, Pickens, SC 29671.

A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.