Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Ralph's life story with friends and family

Share Ralph's life story with friends and family



EASLEY — Ralph Leon Riggins, husband of the late Amelia Andon Riggins, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family. Born in Pickens County, he was a son of the late Bruce E. Riggins and the late Inez Chapman Riggins. Mr. Riggins proudly served his country in the US Navy during World War II. Surviving are sons, Paul Riggins (Lorraine) of Medfield, Mass., Bruce Riggins (Susan) of Pembroke, Mass., and Michael Riggins (Betty Ann) of Easley; a daughter, Dianne Correia (William "Dan") of Raleigh, NC; sisters, Catherine Young and Juanita Gossett, both of Liberty; grandchildren, Robert Riggins (Kerri), Stephen Riggins (Beth), Brian Correia (Renee), Matthew Riggins, Kelly Riggins, Christopher Riggins, and Ashley Riggins; and great-grandchildren, Catherine Riggins, Summer Correia, and Serafina Riggins. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Eugine Riggins and Clifford Riggins. Funeral services were Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road. Entombment followed in Robinson Memorial Gardens Chapel of Reflection Mausoleum. The funeral service was live-streamed for those that were unable to attend. The family received friends Monday, April 27, 2020 at the funeral home. Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store