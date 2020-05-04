Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Ralph's life story with friends and family

Share Ralph's life story with friends and family



EASLEY — Mr. Ralph Douglas Swanson, 72, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home. Born in Pickens County, a son of the late Oliver Swanson and the late Ruth Smith Brown, Mr. Swanson was a graduate of Easley High School and was a retired mechanic. He was a US Army Veteran having served in the Vietnam War. Surviving are three daughters Jan Brier (Martin) of Liberty, Kristal Manley and Rachel Swanson, both of Anderson; a sister, Faye Buckley of Liberty; and five grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Mr. Swanson was predeceased by a brother, Eric Brown. Graveside services were held Monday, April 27, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Family members are at their respective homes. Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store