EASLEY — Ralph Lloyd Watson, 92, of Easley, widower of Wilma Bernice Mulkey Watson, passed away June 1, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late Ralph Welborn and Bertha Willowby Cooley Watson. He served our country in World War II with the the US Navy.

Ralph retired from Judson Mill. He and Wilma founded and operated The Flower Peddler Florist in Greenville. He attended Rock Springs Baptist Church.

Surviving are his three sons, Ralph Larry Watson (Anita), of Port Orange, Fla.; Jerry Michael Watson (Janet), of Ormond Beach, Fla.; and Terry Kim Watson (Kimberly), of Pelzer; one brother, Thomas Howard Watson (Florine), of Westminister; one sister, Patricia June Godfrey, of Piedmont; five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his brother, Billy Welborn Watson.

Funeral services were held Thursday, June 4, 2020 in the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road. Burial followed in Graceland Cemetery, West.

The family received friends prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rock Springs Baptist Church, 201 Rock Springs Road, Easley, SC 29642; or Hospice of the Upstate/Rainey House, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

