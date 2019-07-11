EASLEY — Randel F. "Pokey" Searcy, 85, husband of Barbara "Bobbie" Waldrop Searcy, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, a son of the late Leo Searcy and Annie Young Searcy, Mr. Searcy retired from Woodside Mills, Easley and was a member of Geer Memorial Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching sports, cooking, and going to the mountains.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 67 years, are two sons, Phil Searcy (Kelley), and Scott Searcy (April), all of Easley; two daughters, Karen Nalley (Mike), Kathy Tripp, all of Easley; one sister, Gloria Vissage (Hogan) of Easley; nine grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

He is predeceased by one daughter, Teresa Lynn Searcy; one brother, Rev. T.W. "Bill" Searcy; and son-in-law Jack H. Tripp.

Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home - Downtown Easley.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service.

The family is at the home of his daughter, Karen Nalley, 315 E. Church Road, Easley, SC 29642.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Geer Memorial Baptist Church, 911 S. 5th Street, Easley, SC 29640.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.