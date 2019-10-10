LIBERTY — Randell Dewayne Hamlin, Sr., 75, of 214 Harlow Drive, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Liberty, he was the husband of Brenda McClain Hamlin and a son of the late Harlow Judson and Mary Alice Tinsley Hamlin.

Mr. Hamlin was a retired, self employed heavy equipment operator. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and farming. He was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of the home, are two daughters, Greta Ferguson (Neil) of Dacusville and Teresa Smith (Russell) of Six Mile; two sons, Dell Hamlin (Rhonda) of Liberty and Olen Hamlin (April) of Easley; five sisters, Janet Wilson, Mary Hester, Shirley Stephens, Antha James, and Dot Sargent; also surviving are 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by four sisters, Lois Hayes, Nell Gibson, Donnie Vea Hughes and Gracie Hamlin; and two brothers, Talmedge and Fred Hamlin.

The family will have a memorial service 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Fairview Baptist Church. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1-2:15 p.m. at the church.

The family will be at the home. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary and Cremation Services are assisting the family.