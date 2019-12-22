CENTRAL — Harold Randolph "Randy" Manley, 81, husband of Annette Green Manley passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Randy was born in Dearborn, Michigan, a son of the late Harold Franklin and Martha Louise Bell Manley. He was a graduate of D. W. Daniel High School and retired as Chief Master Sergeant from the U.S. Air Force after 34 years of service.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his son, William Richard Manley and wife, Melinda of Six Mile; daughter, Angela Justus and husband, Gary of Mountain Rest; brother, David Manley of Central; sister, Sandra Poole of Lexington; and grandchildren, Jonathan, Katie and Lauren Manley and Kara and Evan Justus.

In addition to his parents, Randy was predeceased by a sister, Joann Schneider.

Graveside services with full military honors were at 10 a.m., Friday at the pavilion at M. J. "Dolly' Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons.