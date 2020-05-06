Or Copy this URL to Share

EASLEY — Mr. Randy Edward White, 62, husband of Donna Renner White for 34 years, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. Born in Kingsport, Tenn., a son of the late Ernest J.B. White and Ella Fields Justus, Randy loved to go cruising and traveling every chance he had. He also loved to watch NASCAR and basketball, and was a huge University of Tennessee Vols fan. He loved all his animals and it was obvious that they loved him too. Surviving, in addition to his wife and mother, is a son, Jonathan White (Amanda); two sisters, Anita Hensley (Allen) and Karen Darnell (Steve); half-brother, Mark White; stepfather, Curtis Justus; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, Randy was preceded in death by two brothers, Roy "Ernie" White and Scotty White. There will be a celebration of life held in Kingsport, Tenn., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association , 3535 Pelham Road Greenville, SC 29615. The family will be at the residence of Mrs. Donna White. Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

