EASLEY — Rawlin Franklin (Frank) Blackwelder, 85, of Easley, husband of Joan Billings Blackwelder, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

Born on June 28, 1934 in Cabarrus County, N.C., Mr. Blackwelder was a son of the late Everett Richard and Gertrude Johnston Blackwelder. He grew up in Harrisburg, N.C., and graduated from Harrisburg High School in 1952.

He began working as a telegrapher for Southern Railway (later Norfolk Southern) while in high school and remained with the company until his retirement in 1990. In 1966, he and his family relocated when he became a dispatcher in the railroad's Greenville office. At the time of his retirement, he was an assistant superintendent. He served in the United States Army for two years, teaching cryptography classes. Mr. Blackwelder was a lifelong Presbyterian and had been a member of Easley Presbyterian Church since 1966.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Blackwelder was predeceased by a daughter, Julie Lavan Blackwelder. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joan Billings Blackwelder of the home and his daughter, Ingrid Blackwelder Erwin of Greenville. He is also survived by two sisters, Doris Blackwelder Poston of Concord, N.C., and Nancy Blackwelder Worsley of Wrightsville Beach, N.C.

Following a private burial, the memorial service was at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at Easley Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Dr. Bill Seel and the Reverend Dr. Christie Gravely officiating. Visitation followed in the church parlor.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Julie L. Blackwelder Endowed Scholarship, Winthrop University Foundation, 302 Tillman Hall, Rock Hill, SC 29733.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting RobinsonFuneralHomes.com.