EASLEY — Mr. Raymond Gary Finkel, 74, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.

Born in New York, N.Y., the son of the late Harry and Frances Finkel, Mr. Finkel was a retired Psychologist and a member of the Jehovah Witness Kingdom Hall-West Easley Congregation.

Surviving are a sister, Phyllis Kalter of Florida.

A memorial service will be hosted by the Jehovah Witness Kingdom Hall-West Easley Congregation at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Kingdom Hall.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.