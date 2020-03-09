Raymond Finkel

Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
4:00 PM
Kingdom Hall
Obituary
EASLEY — Mr. Raymond Gary Finkel, 74, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.

Born in New York, N.Y., the son of the late Harry and Frances Finkel, Mr. Finkel was a retired Psychologist and a member of the Jehovah Witness Kingdom Hall-West Easley Congregation.

Surviving are a sister, Phyllis Kalter of Florida.

A memorial service will be hosted by the Jehovah Witness Kingdom Hall-West Easley Congregation at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Kingdom Hall.

Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
