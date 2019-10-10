CENTRAL — Reba Ellenburg Spearman Gordon, 86, of 844 Greenville Highway, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at her home. Born in Sunset, she was the widow of Thomas Gordon and a daughter of the late Ernest and Cora Alexander Ellenburg.

She was a homemaker and during her free time she loved to shop.

Surviving are a daughter, Peggy Gibson and her husband Jerry of Central; three grandchildren, Rick Locklear, Cindy Grubb, and Randy Gibson; also surviving are four great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was the last survivor of her immediate family and in addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Roy G. Spearman.

Private graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens. No visitation is planned.

The family will be at their respective homes. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.