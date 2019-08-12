LIBERTY — Funeral services to honor the life of Mrs. Gaines will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Liberty Mortuary.

Rebecca O'Shields Gaines, 81, of 602 Slab Bridge Road, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Liberty. Born in Clinton, she was the widow of James C. Gaines, Jr. and a daughter of the late Norman O'Shields and Lizzie Mae Sirley O'Shields Wright.

Surviving are a daughter, Sandra Rodriguez (Juan) of Liberty; a son, Phillip Gaines of Liberty; two sisters, Tommie Ruth Nelson and Rachel Huey, both of Clinton; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Mary Ann Faust and three brothers, Johnny M. O'Shields, Walter N. O'Shields and Waymon Wright.

The family will be at the home of her daughter, Sandra Rodriguez at 203 Lakeside Lane Liberty, SC 29657.

