PICKENS — Ms. Rebecca Marie "Becky" Purry, of Pickens, passed on Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Tabor City, N.C. She was a daughter of Ricky Purry and the late Donna Faye Gamble-Purry.

Surviving are her father, Ricky Purry of Pickens; three sons, Christian Robinson, Jeremiah Robinson, both of Easley, and Nehemiah Robinson of Pickens; five sisters, Melinda Beattie, Cajunna Edwards, both of Greenville, Rachel Thomas of Spartanburg, Hannah McKinney of Powdersville, and Naomi Gamble of Easley; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, April 29, 2019, 11 a.m. at Watkins, Garrett and Woods Mortuary, with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary is assisting the family.