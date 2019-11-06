EASLEY — Mr. Reinhold A. Gassmann, 85, husband of the late Deanna G. Gassmann, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Oct. 31, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Frederick William Gassmann and Esta Carol Schwartz Gassmann.

Mr. Gassmann graduated from Pennington High School in NJ in 1952 and lived an extraordinary life. Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served as a traffic controller from 1952-1972 retiring in 1972.

Following retirement from the Air Force, he began working for the Greenville Post Office from 1975-1992, retiring in 1992. He was a former chaplain for the Disabled American Veterans and was a founding member of St. Matthias Lutheran Church in Easley.

Surviving are his children, Carol Owens (Clarence), William Gassmann (Ann), and Karl Gassmann, all of Dacusville, and Dianna Morris (Butch) of Pickens; grandchildren, Christy Jacks (Dan), Rikki Owens, Joey Owens (Sarah), Erik Gassmann, Madi Gassmann and Koryo Gassmann, Noah Morris and Tori Morris; great grandchildren, Annsley, Adison, Will, Nate, and Ava.

The family received friends Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown with a graveside service following in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Easley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 6437 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC 29209 or www.dav.org, or St. Matthias Lutheran Church, 501 Powdersville Road, Easley, SC 29642 or Pickens County Meals on Wheels, 349 Edgemont Avenue, Liberty, SC 29657 or www.pcmow.org

The family will be at their respective homes.

