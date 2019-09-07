CENTRAL — R. G. "Robert" Kelly, Jr., passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at his home in Central.

Robert was born in Anderson, S.C., a son of Wilma Gossett Kelly of Central and the late R. G. Kelly. He was a retired heavy equipment operator and was a member of Cannon Memorial Baptist Church. Robert enjoyed fishing, golfing and following the Clemson Tiger football team.

Surviving in addition to his mother, is his sister, Diane Rieck (Tom) of Port Orange, Fla.; brothers, Danny Kelly (Donna) of Cornelius, N.C., and Steve Kelly (Phyllis) of Walhalla, S.C.

Funeral services were Thursday in the Chapel of Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home with Rev. Darren Rood officiating. The family received friends on Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cannon Memorial Baptist Church.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com, or at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, Central, S.C.