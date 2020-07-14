Richard Chapman

MARIETTA — Richard James Chapman, 53, of Marietta, S.C., died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Easley, he was a son of the late James Chapman and Frances Christine Ross. Richard was a United States Marine Corp veteran of Desert Storm and was of the Pentecostal faith.

Surviving are his wife, Twronda Chapman of the home; two sons, Errand Chapman (Kayla) of Six Mile, Garion Chapman of Six Mile; a daughter Crystal Chapman of Six Mile; a step daughter, Hannah Standridge of Anderson; four grandchildren, Julia, Luke, Cael, and Jack.

He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Private graveside services will be held at Liberty Memorial Gardens. No visitation is planned.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.