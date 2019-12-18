EASLEY — Richard Earl Galloway, 74, of Easley passed peacefully from this life Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.

Born in the Dacusville Community on June 16, 1945 to the late Mr. Ralph Carl Galloway Sr. and Mrs. Lura Pace Galloway. He was also the husband of Pat Denton Galloway.

He was a 1964 graduate of Dacusville High School, He attended Greenville Tech with a degree in mechanics. He was a member of Grace Christian Fellowship of Dacusville. Richard served on the Board of Directors for the Dacusville Cedar Rock Water District for many years.

Richard enjoyed traveling and working on the farm with cattle. His dad helped him start his first mobile home park in 1978. He enjoyed his work but it kept him busy for the last 41 years. Richard was an intensely private person. He was known as not saying much but thinking plenty.

Survivors include his loving and caring wife Pat; four daughters; Marie Anders, Angela Lane (Mike), Diane Phillips, Tammy Williams (Charles) all of Dacusville, one sister; Ann Couick (Arnold) of Rock Hill, S.C., one brother; James Thomas "Bub N Honey" Galloway (Evelyn), sister in law; Gale Galloway her son Alex Galloway and a niece; Sherri Miller (Steve) and their children; Wesley and Kristin. Richard also leaves eight grandchildren; Shane Galloway, Grayson and Parker Anders, Justin, Houston and Kaitlyn Hollingsworth, Laura and Cortney Williams, six great-grandchildren, and two nephews; Nick and Jacob to share in his memory.

In addition to his parents he is predeceased by a sister Francis Galloway, brother; Ralph Carl Galloway Jr. and a son Richard Earl Galloway Jr. and a nephew; Andy Galloway.

A visitation was held Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Dillard Funeral Home. Services followed in the funeral home chapel officiated by Jimmy Clark, Pastor Paul Johnson and Pastor Shannon McKee. Burial was at Hillcrest Memorial Park following the service.

The family would like to thank his nurse, Harley and Wren Hospice for all the care and attention they gave to Richard. They would also like to thank Monica Pinion for her service to the family during this very difficult time.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial may also made to Wren , S.C.

Online memorial may be made at www.dillardfunerals.com, Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Galloway family.