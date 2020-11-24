EASLEY — Mr. Richard Lee Hollingsworth, 88, husband of the late Peggy Ferguson Hollingsworth, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

Born in Danville, Ill., the son of the late Lester Hollingsworth and the late Erma Hunter Hollingsworth, Mr. Hollingsworth was a graduate of Long Beach State College where he received his Bachelor's degree in Electronics and later graduated from Data Control, Dallas, Texas . He retired from Ryobi with 25 years of service, and was a US Army and US Navy Veteran having served in the Korean War.

Surviving are six children, Debra Harris (William) of Easley, Kathy Alvarado of Phoenix, Ariz., Rhonda Jones of Russellville, Ark., Terry Morrison (Larosa) of Anderson, Charles Miller (Sharon) and Leroy Miller, both of Belton; 20 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Hollingsworth was predeceased by a son, John Hollingsworth.

The family received friends on Nov. 19, 2020 at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

Memorial donations may be made in memory of Mr. Hollingsworth to the Blue Star Mothers of America-Greenville Chapter by visiting their website at www.greenvilleupstatebsm.com.

