LIBERTY — Richard Lynn Jewell, 75, of Liberty, passed away on Sunday Jan. 19, 2020, at Brookdale of Easley.

Born on Dec. 28, 1944, in Charleston, S.C., he was the son of the late Arthur Woodrow Jewell and Irene Carter McCarthy. Richard retired from Greenville Health System and worked for a little while at the Donaldson Center, fueling planes. He was a U.S. Army veteran and of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are one sister, Annette James (Charles); three nieces, Shannon Calhoun, Shari Stowers (Scott) and Glenda McAlister (Eddie) and two nephews, Charles E. "Chuck" James, Jr. and Larry Jewell, Jr.

Richard was preceded in death by one sister, Marcia Ann Jewell and three brothers, William Jewell, Larry Jewell and Thomas Arthur Jewell.

All services will be private.

Dillard Funeral Home, Pickens, S.C., is assisting the Jewell Family.