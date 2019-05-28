CENTRAL — Richard Eugene Miller, 63, of Central, SC, died at home Thursday, May 23, with his family surrounding him. He was born Dec. 28, 1955 in Seneca, S.C., to Doug and Lib Miller.

Rick is survived by his wife of 40 years, Nancy Elias Miller; two daughters, Julie Bird (Dalance) and Anna Redmon (Cecil); two sons, Richard and Daniel; his sister, Mary McAlister; and his brother, Hugh. He was so proud of his five grandsons, Addison, Matthew, Parker, CT, and Collin; and his numerous nieces and nephews. Rick was predeceased by his parents, his beloved brother, Henderson, and a precious grandson, William Herbert.

Rick graduated from D. W. Daniel High School, received an Associate Degree from Tri County Technical College and worked in the grocery business and BASF in Seneca.

For the last three and a half years he bravely fought cancer. He worked through the end of March, which is when the cancer began its final painful siege of his body. Through this long battle, Rick was supported by close family members, friends, co-workers, and customers who called, texted, prayed, read Bible verses, sent cards, and encouraged him.

He experienced the love of Jesus through their kind support. He asked us to express his appreciation for these kind actions, prayers and words, which would lift him up when he felt he could not keep going. The doctors and nurses who treated him through these years also became dear friends. The staffs of St. Joseph Emory in Atlanta, Anderson Area Cancer Clinic, Carolina BioOncology in Huntersville, N.C., and finally the staff of Hospice of the Upstate became his friends. These lovely people made the cancer journey more bearable for him.

A memorial service for Richard will be held Friday, May 31 at 4 p.m. at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home in Central, S.C. The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.

A private interment at Ramsey Creek Preserve will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to either of the following: St. Andrew Catholic Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 112, Clemson, SC 29633 or to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, Central, S.C.