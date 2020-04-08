LIBERTY — Due to our current health situation concerning COVID-19, private graveside services to honor the life of Mr. Pierce will be held at Camp Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Friday April 3, 2020.

Richard Hurlbert Pierce, 80, of 158 Melton Road, went home to Glory to be with his Lord and Savior, Monday, March 30, 2020. Born in Whiting, Ind., he was the husband of Dolores Theis Pierce and a son of the late Nathan J. and Josephine Lakner Pierce. Mr. Pierce served his country in the U.S. Army and was retired from IBM and enjoyed spending his retirement outdoors gardening and bee keeping. He loved the Lord and was always eager to share the gospel. He was a longtime member of Camp Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a sister, Susan Havlin of Hammond, Ind., and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his mother and father, he was predeceased by his step mother, Sarah Burns Pierce and a brother, Norman J. Pierce.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Creek Baptist Church, 116 Camp Creek Road Central, SC 29630.

