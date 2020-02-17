EASLEY — Richard Lee "Rich" Rex, 55, husband of Darlene Patznick Rex, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Born in Canton, Ohio, a son of Joan Allen Fawver and the late Charles Bernard Rex, Jr., he was an outdoorsman and handyman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was a welder for 23 years and proudly served his Country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Marine Corps League, and the North American Hunters Club.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are sons, Michael Rex of Canton, Ohio, Michael David Litten (Jamie) of Easley, S.C., and Jeremiah Anikan Litten (Rebecca) of Fountain Inn, S.C.; daughters, Marisa Rex Ayers (Brian) of East Canton, Ohio, and Miranda Rex Loudenslager (Jeremy) of Grand Falls, N.D.; brothers, Robert Rex (Lori), George Fawver, Jr. (Karen), and Tim Fawver (Carol), all of Canton, Ohio; sisters, Joan Rex Yellen (Mark) of Houston, Texas, Ramona Fawver of Canton, Ohio, and Michelle Fawver Grooms of East Canton, Ohio; and grandchildren, Cody Litten, Louis Ponzini, Rebecca Litten, Reesie Litten, Cassandra Ponzini, Dyna Litten, Olivia Ponzini, Kiera Haller, Alayni Ayers, Aurora Ayers, Coen Loudenslager, Connor Litten, Sawyer Loudenslager, and Adley Loudenslager.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his step-father, George Fawver, Sr. and a brother, Charles Bernard Rex, III.

The family hosted a memorial service at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Remnant Church Inc., 141 Patchwork Row A, Easley, SC 29640.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the at woundedwarriorproject.org