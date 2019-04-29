SIX MILE — Graveside services to honor the life of Mr. Riggins will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Liberty Mortuary.

Richard Andrew Riggins, 87, of Six Mile, passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at Cannon Memorial Hospital.

Born in Six Mile he was a son of the late Jerry and Laura Stephens Riggins. Throughout his life he worked as a brick mason and builder. He was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are his loving wife, Shelba Smith Riggins of the home; four daughters, Sam Howard of Central, Renee Thrift (Bobby), Connie Medlock, and Jennifer Williams all of Six Mile; a son, Andy Riggins (Karen) of Six Mile; 12 grandchildren, Stephanie Howard, Chris Thrift, Matthew Smith, Kailey Mount, Davis and Jake Medlock, Kai Williams, Marenda, Rylee, A.J., Saige, and Larissa Riggins; one great grandson, Judge Patrick Mount.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathi Smith and a son in law, Steve Howard. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

