PICKENS — Rickey Dale Robinson, 63, of Pickens, S.C., passed away Saturday Nov. 9, 2019 in Seneca. Born in Asheville, N.C., he is the son of Hazel Robinson the late Oscar Robinson and the husband of Anna Robinson.

He was the pastor of Sunnyside Freedom Baptist Church in Oconee County. His church family was like his real family.

Survivors include his wife Anna, one step son; Chris Hoxit (Sonya) of Dacusville, South Carolina, two step daughters; Melissa Quinn (Shane) of Six Mile, S.C., and Kimberly Owens (Eric) of Salem, S.C., two brothers Ronnie Robinson (Joyce) of Mars Hill, N.C., and Garard (Sherry) Robinson of Mars Hill, N.C., two sisters; Elaine (Randall) Metcalf and Michelle McGee both of Mars Hill, N.C.

Rickey also leaves 10 grandchildren; Courtney (Tyler), Corey, Aidan, Ranslee, Kennedy, Jordynn, Emily, Abigail, Savannah, Payten and three great-grandchildren; Coltyn, Eli, Preston who is on the way. There also several nieces and nephews left to share in Rickey's memory.

A visitation was held Tuesday Nov. 12, 2019 at Dillard Funeral Home. Services will be Wednesday Nov. 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens, S.C.

Online condolences may be sent to www.Dillardfunerals.com, Dillard Funeral home is assisting the Robinson family.