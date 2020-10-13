Ricky Smith

LIBERTY — Ricky Glynn Smith, 60, of Liberty, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Seneca, he was a son of the late Raburn Randolph Smith Sr. He graduated from Liberty High School and later retired from General Electric where he worked as a welder. He was a member of Liberty First Baptist Church.

Surviving are his mother, Jessie Smith of Liberty; his twin sister, Vicky Chappell (Barry) of Liberty, and his older sister, Cindy Ballew (Tim) of Landrum; two brothers, Randy Smith (Debbie) of Easley, Lane Smith (Tracy) of Liberty; also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will host a memorial service to honor Ricky's life, 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at Liberty First Baptist Church, 400 Edgemont Avenue, Liberty, SC. The family will greet with visitors following the service. Facial coverings are recommended, and social distancing will be observed.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Liberty First Baptist Church, PO Box 207, Liberty SC 29657.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.