Ricky Waters

CENTRAL — Memorial services to honor Ricky's life will be private. A livestream of his memorial service will be available 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 by visiting his tribute wall at www.libertymortuary.com.

Ricky Glenn Waters, 63, of Central, S.C., died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at Anderson Area Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Born in Pickens, he was a son of the late Marvin Dillon and Addie Dorothy Chapman Waters.

He was retired from Michelin and was of the Baptist faith. He loved woodworking, fishing, and deer hunting. While his girls were growing up he loved watching them play softball and coaching them through the years.

Surviving are his loving wife Tara Waters of the home; two daughters, Jana Hudson (Lamar) of Seneca, Melissa Burrell (Jeremy) of Liberty; a step daughter, Ashley Stutchman of Liberty; a step son, Joshua Marquardt of Princeton, N.C.; 10 grandchildren, Maddie Lewis, Raina Lewis, Kaila Marquardt, Sariah Marquardt, Isabella Marquardt, Easton Hudson, Harper Burrell, Kennedy Hudson, Odin Burrell, and Cleo Ricketts; three great-grandchildren, Aaliyah, Olivia, and Kyren; two brothers, Charles Waters (Linda) of Anderson, and Steve Waters of Central.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Waters, a sister, Frances Busha, and a granddaughter, Olivia Hudson.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Fellowship Community Church, PO Box 478, Liberty SC 29657, or the American Heart Association, by visiting www.heart.org.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.