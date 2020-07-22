Robert Arnold

EASLEY — Mr. Robert Wayne Arnold, Sr. 70, husband of the late Nancy Jennings Arnold, went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, July 17, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, a son of the late Robert Lee Arnold and the late Ruth Bowman Arnold, Mr. Arnold retired from Reynolds Company with 25 plus years of service and was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church. Mr. Arnold was a hardworking man who loved to fish, ride his Harley Davidson, but his greatest love was for his Lord and family. He will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him.

Surviving are three sons, Robert Wayne Arnold, Jr. (Shelby) of Easley, Bruce Gene Arnold of Liberty and Burley Woods of Simpsonville; two brothers, Tommy Arnold and Teddy Arnold; three sisters, Annie Mae Roach, Linda Day and Julia Arnold; and one granddaughter, Christy Arnold.

Graveside services were July 20, 2020 at the Georges Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends Monday prior to the service at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

Flowers will be accepted and memorials may be made to the Rock Springs Baptist Church Building Fund, 201 Rock Springs Road, Easley, SC 29642.