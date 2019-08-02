PICKENS — John Robert Beard, 89, of Pickens and husband of the late Joyce Rochester Beard, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019.

Born on Oct. 4, 1929, in LaFrance, S.C., he was the son of the late Hubert and Vinnie Nix Beard. Robert was a retired welder of Duke Power. He enjoyed using his craft of welding to create metal artwork, such as yard decorations. He also enjoyed whittling walking canes, carving animals and people's faces into his woodwork, and camping. He was a member of East Pickens Baptist Church.

Robert was also preceded in death by his sister, Vinnie Pressley.

Surviving are his son Bob Beard; daughter Debbie Wimpey (Gary); two sisters, Joyce Chapman and Evelyn Tucker; four grandchildren, Gabriel Wimpey Nabors (Randy), Dundee Wimpey Carter (Paul), Daniel Wimpey (Nicole) and Caleb Wimpey (Laurel); 11 great-grandchildren, Emily Hardenbrook, Kelsi McKelvey, Ashley Nabors, Ciera Bodden, Emma and Lily Carter, Tyler Buddy DeFilio, James Wimpey, Chris Coleman, Sebastian Coleman, Chase Robinson and Cameron Robinson; three great-great-grandchildren, Jacob Nabors, Sophie Nabors and Karson McKelvey.

Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the East Pickens Baptist Church Building Fund, 2244 Gentry Memorial Highway, Pickens, SC 29671.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Beard family in making arrangements.