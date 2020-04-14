PICKENS — Mr. Robert "Cartee" Cassell, Age 79, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Mr. Cassell, better known as "Cartee", was born in Pickens County and was the son of the late Robert J. Cassell and Bertha Ann Cantrell and husband to the late Sandra Howard Cassell.

Survivors include a daughter Susan Word of Greenville and stepson Steven Adcox (Yvonne) of Liberty. Also surviving are sisters Christine Lewis of Pickens, Cleon Meece of Easley and brother Clifton Cassell of Pickens. Cartee is survived by his very special friend Nancy Jones and grandson Camaron Word.

Mr. Cassell was predeceased by his sisters Carrie Lee Lewis, Correne Edens, Clessie Gravely and a brother Carmon Cassell.

Mr. Cassell loved to fish, hunt and do anything outdoors. He was known for his bubbly personality and enjoyed being a jokster. He enjoyed making people laugh. He wanted everyone to be happy in his presence. He worked for Sangamo for a number of years and then continued with Cornell Dubilier until his retirement. After retirement he was well known at the Pickens Flea Market for selling fishing gear.

