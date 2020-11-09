1/
Robert Clardy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIBERTY — Robert R. "Pee Wee" Clardy, 82, of Sheila Drive, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital.

Born in Liberty, he was the husband of Gwendolyn Turner Clardy and a son of the late Charlie Harrison and Nannie Mae Swords Clardy. He was retired from Richmond Gear. He loved fishing and being outdoors. He loved spending time with his family, especially his little dog Boo-Boo. He was a member of Liberty Church of God.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 62 years, are a son, Dale Clardy (Sheila) of Liberty; a brother, Buddy Clardy, of Liberty; two grandchildren, Emily Clardy of Liberty and Adam Clardy (Summer) of Easley; and a great grandchild, Will Clardy.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by six brothers, Dink, J.P.(Doodlebug), Charles, Cecil, Paul, David(Knocker), and an infant sister Rebecca Ann Clardy.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Liberty Mortuary
30 South Palmetto Street
Liberty, SC 29657
(864) 843-9211
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved