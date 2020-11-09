LIBERTY — Robert R. "Pee Wee" Clardy, 82, of Sheila Drive, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital.

Born in Liberty, he was the husband of Gwendolyn Turner Clardy and a son of the late Charlie Harrison and Nannie Mae Swords Clardy. He was retired from Richmond Gear. He loved fishing and being outdoors. He loved spending time with his family, especially his little dog Boo-Boo. He was a member of Liberty Church of God.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 62 years, are a son, Dale Clardy (Sheila) of Liberty; a brother, Buddy Clardy, of Liberty; two grandchildren, Emily Clardy of Liberty and Adam Clardy (Summer) of Easley; and a great grandchild, Will Clardy.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by six brothers, Dink, J.P.(Doodlebug), Charles, Cecil, Paul, David(Knocker), and an infant sister Rebecca Ann Clardy.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.