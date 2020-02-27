EASLEY — Robert Cleo Duncan, 80, of Mulberry Lane, husband of the late Marie Juanita Crumpton Duncan, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at his home.

Born in Pickens County, he was a son of the late Paul Eugene Duncan, Sr. and Lena Galloway Duncan.

Mr. Duncan was a Superintendent with Langston Construction in Piedmont and was a member of Enon Baptist Church.

Surviving are his twin brother, Elbert Leo Duncan of Easley and his sister, Shelby Jean Johnson of Simpsonville; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Beatrice Hester, Earlene Higgins, Eunice Thompson, Wanda Lee and Betty Meece; and brothers, Paul Eugene Duncan, Jr. and William R. Duncan.

The family received friends on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 from 1-1:45 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown with the service following at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Flowers will be accepted.

The family will be at their respective homes.

