EASLEY — Mr. Robert Marion "Shorty" Marchbanks, 95, husband of the late Della Reye Nations Marchbanks, the late Betty Jean Watson Marchbanks and the late Juanita Allison Marchbanks, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Born in Greenville County, a son of the late Wylie Sylvanis Marchbanks and the late Bessie Chastain Marchbanks, Mr. Marchbanks was employed with White Horse Mills for 19 years, Owens-Dillard from 1958 - 1981 and later retired from John Foster Motors. He was a US Navy Veteran having served in WWII and survived the sinking of three US Navy ships during his military career. Shorty was a member of the American Legion Post 3, a life-time member of the and a member of Pickens View Wesleyan Church.

Surviving are three sons, Ray Marchbanks (Sandra) of Easley, Randy Marchbanks of Pendleton, and Brad Marchbanks (Nancy) of Pickens; three daughters, Elaine Marchbanks Green (Donnie Ray) of Six Mile, Debra Jean Griffin (Jerry) of Del Rio, Tenn., Debbie Marchbanks Gantt (Wayne) of Pickens; 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wives and parents, Mr. Marchbanks was predeceased by two brothers, Alvin and Jimmy Marchbanks; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from noon until 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, prior to the service.

The family is at the home of Ray and Sandra Marchbanks.

Memorials may be made to Pickens View Wesleyan Church, 744 Bethlehem Ridge Road, Pickens, SC 29671.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.