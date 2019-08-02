EASLEY — Mr. Robert Jesse "Bobby" McCombs, 63, husband of Anita Janie Griffith McCombs, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, a son of the late Heyward Frank McCombs and the late Levenia Finley McCombs, Mr. McCombs was a graduate of Easley High School and was employed with Rich Products. He was a member of Cedar Rock Baptist Church.

Bobby loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing or any activity on the water, but most of all he loved his family. He will be truly missed by all who loved him and knew him.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of the home, are a brother, James H. "Jimmy" McCombs of Easley; four sisters, Fay M. Ellenburg (Alton), Patricia M. James (Jerry), Bonnie McCombs and Nancy M. Turpin (Robert), all of Easley; three step-children, Ray Reid (Niki) of Travelers Rest, John Farmer (Lachalla) of Williamston and Brandi Bellue of Easley; six nieces and nephews, Rochelle Binion, Jeremy James, Elijah Turpin, Allie Turpin, Carly Starnes and Chapin Mosley; three great-nieces and nephews, Londyn, Alyssa and Brody; and seven step-grandchildren, Nathan, Alexa, Bryson, Maddison, Charlotte, Anna and Macie.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

The family is at the home.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the Oconee County Fire and Rescue, the South Carolina DNR Recovery teams and the Waterford Community for their tireless efforts and compassion they provided for Bobby's family.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com, or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.