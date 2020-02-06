Robert McEldowney

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of Bert's passing. Truly one of the really..."
    - Skip Scarpa
  • "We are grateful for the smiles and laughs that we shared..."
    - Mike, Dee-Ann, Emerson and Baylor Lack
  • "In the midst of all the sorrow and loss, it is wonderful to..."
    - MJ & Vinny OBrien
  • "Bert was very kind hearted, fun loving, and friendly to all..."
    - Martha Montgomery
Service Information
Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
1425 Powdersville Rd
Easley, SC
29642
(864)-442-1800
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
2310 Augusta Street
Greenville, SC
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Westminster Presbyterian Church
atrium of the church
View Map
Obituary
GREENVILLE — Robert Eugene "Bert" McEldowney, IV, 49, of Aberdeen Drive, husband of Kathy McCollum, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at his home, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Born in Charleston, W.V., a son of Robert Eugene "Bob" McEldowney, III and Jane Smith McEldowney, he was a Vice President Investment Advisor for BB&T and a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Greenville. He was a graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University and earned a Masters in Business Administration from the Citadel.

Bert loved being involved in his daughter's sports, Lacrosse and Basketball, he was a fan of the West Virginia Moutaineers and the South Carolina Gamecocks, and a member of the Greenville Country Club. Wherever Bert went, there was no such thing as a stranger. His infectious smile and personality would light up a room throughout living in Charleston, S.C., and Greenville, S.C. He continued a strong relationship with his childhood friends who remained as brothers; Ted Armbrecht, Chris Cavacini, Scott Goldman, Chris Merrill, and Lewis Payne.

Surviving, in addition to his wife and parents, are his daughters, Cannon McEldowney and Channing McEldowney, both of Greenville.

A Service of Witness to the Resurrection was held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2310 Augusta Street, Greenville, SC 29605.

The family received friends in the atrium of the church following the service.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date on the beach at the Isle of Palms, S.C., at Wild Dunes for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615 or to the charity of one's choosing

Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
