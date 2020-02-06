GREENVILLE — Robert Eugene "Bert" McEldowney, IV, 49, of Aberdeen Drive, husband of Kathy McCollum, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at his home, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Born in Charleston, W.V., a son of Robert Eugene "Bob" McEldowney, III and Jane Smith McEldowney, he was a Vice President Investment Advisor for BB&T and a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Greenville. He was a graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University and earned a Masters in Business Administration from the Citadel.

Bert loved being involved in his daughter's sports, Lacrosse and Basketball, he was a fan of the West Virginia Moutaineers and the South Carolina Gamecocks, and a member of the Greenville Country Club. Wherever Bert went, there was no such thing as a stranger. His infectious smile and personality would light up a room throughout living in Charleston, S.C., and Greenville, S.C. He continued a strong relationship with his childhood friends who remained as brothers; Ted Armbrecht, Chris Cavacini, Scott Goldman, Chris Merrill, and Lewis Payne.

Surviving, in addition to his wife and parents, are his daughters, Cannon McEldowney and Channing McEldowney, both of Greenville.

A Service of Witness to the Resurrection was held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2310 Augusta Street, Greenville, SC 29605.

The family received friends in the atrium of the church following the service.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date on the beach at the Isle of Palms, S.C., at Wild Dunes for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615 or to the charity of one's choosing

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley, SC.