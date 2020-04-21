EASLEY — Mr. Robert Hal Thompson, Age 74, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, April 17, 2020. Mr. Thompson was born in St. Joseph, Mich., and was the son of the late Hal Stroud Thompson and Berneice VanCourt Thompson.

Survivors include his loving wife of 42 years Catherine Ann Thompson of Easley, S.C., daughter Christine Dove of Easley, and his loving and precious grandchildren Hope, Katelyn and Jordan. Also surviving is a brother James Thompson of St. Joseph, Mich.

Mr. Thompson loved his family and spending time teaching a young Christine the value of accounting. He loved NASCAR, playing golf and watching football. What he loved the most was working on his geneology. He was a member at Monroe First Baptist Church in Monroe, N.C. Mr Thompson spent his life's work as an accountant and traveled a lot with his job. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Thompson Family.

