LIBERTY — Funeral services to honor the life of Mr. Traber were conducted on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. The family received friends prior to the service at the mortuary. Private burial will follow.

Robert Lee Traber, 96, of 2041 Greenville Highway, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at his home. Born in Cornelia, Ga., he was a son of the late Henry and Cora Bell Gibson Traber.

Robert owned and operated his own cabinet shop for 66 years, and also taught woodworking at the vocational school for many years. He loved wood crafts and sharing them with family and friends.

He was a US Air Force veteran of World War II, and was a technician on the glider planes. Robert was a longtime member of Liberty First Baptist Church, the American Legion, and was a 32 year board member for Easley Central Water District.

Surviving are his wife, Ruth Martin Traber of the home; a sister, Dorothy Watt of Anderson; a brother, Marvin Traber of Mauldin; a special friend, Eddie Rackley of Liberty; also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Robert Stanley Traber; four sisters, Martha Parker, Ruby Traber, Clara Holliday, and Betty Jo Royce; four brothers, Roy, Ernest, Clarence, and Bruce Traber.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested for Liberty First Baptist Church, PO Box 207, Liberty SC 29657.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Patriot Hospice, and all the special people that have contributed to the wonderful care Robert has received during his sickness.

The family will be at the home.