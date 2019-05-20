EASLEY — Robert Jack Wildin, 78, of Easley, husband of the late Edith Wildin, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at his home.

Born in Millville, N.J., he was the son of the late Wesley and Charlotte Cassidy Wildin. Mr. Wildin proudly served his country in the US Navy and retired after 12 years of service. He was of the Baptist faith.

Mr. Wildin is survived by a great-niece, Julie Hernandez of Easley.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home - Downtown Easley which is assisting the family.