EASLEY — Robin Renee Prater, 58, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca.

Born in Grundy, Va., she was a daughter of the late Paul P. Prater and the late Mildred Brown Adkins.

Robin was a 1981 graduate of Easley High School and was a member of Marathon Community Church.

Surviving are a sister, Amy Adkins of Easley; a brother, Gary Prater of Grundy, Va.; and her companion, Terry Rosemond of Easley.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her stepfather, Oscar Adkins; and brothers, Lundy Prater and Paul Randall Prater.

The family received friends Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, with a graveside service following at 1 p.m. in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Easley.

The family was at the home of David and Joanell Winchester, 166 Burns Hill, Liberty, SC 29657.