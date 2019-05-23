EASLEY — Roger Dale Gillespie, 65, husband of Bonnie Hunt Gillespie, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, May 20, 2019 at his home.

Born in Lake Charles, La., the son of Florence Isler Gillespie and the late Robert Lee Gillespie, he was a loving father and grandfather who enjoyed attending the Life Restoration Center church, watching wrestling and golf, S.C. Gamecocks, music, and spending time with his family.

He was also an avid, award winning bowler who competed in many different competitions over the years; Roger was also the Tri-City Lanes secretary/treasurer of leagues for 10+ years.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of forty-four years, are daughters, Tammie Burrows (Timothy) of Chesnee and Sonia Smith (Shannon) of Greenville; and grandchildren, Ashley Burrows and Brandon Burrows.

He will be missed by family friends Natasha Halbig and her children Kyler, Kweli, and Tia. He will also be missed by his loving dogs, Abigail, Chloe, and JayJay.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road. Burial will follow in Robinson Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.