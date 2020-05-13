EASLEY — Mr. Roger Gregory "Greg" Roach, 59, went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, May 4, 2020. Born in Pickens County, a son of the late William Lesley Roach, Sr. and the late Ruby Belk Roach, Mr. Roach attended Full Life Church of God and previously attended Easley Church of God. He Loved his Lord and Savior and spent most of his time reading the Bible. He will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him. Surviving are a brother, Billy Roach (Bea) of Easley; two sisters, Judy Gillespie of Easley and Wadella "Dell" Morgan (Nathan) of Greenville; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Roach was predeceased by a sister, Janice Elizabeth Roach; and a brother-in-law, Edward "Skeet" Gillespie. Funeral services were held Friday, May 8, 2020, in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. Due to the COVID-19 Crisis only 50 attendees will be allowed in the chapel for the service. You may live-stream the service.



