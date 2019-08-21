EASLEY — Ronnie Burl Ramey, 71, of Easley went to be with his Lord Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.

Born in Pickens, he was the son of the late Cracker Jack and Nannie Mae Ramey, and husband of Linda Ramey.

Ronnie was a member of Rock Springs Baptist church and loved restoring old cars, working in his yard and spending time with his amazing grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Linda of 51 years, two daughters; Kimberly Dickard (Russell), Stephanie Owens (Ryan) both of Easley. and three grandchildren; McKayla Dickard, Grayson Owens, and Garrison Owens.

In addition to his parents, Ronnie was predeceased by a brother and two sisters.

A visitation was held Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at Dillard Funeral Home. Services followed in the funeral home chapel with Dr. David Gallamore officiating. Burial was at Hillcrest Memorial park in Pickens, S.C.

Online memorials may be made to www.dillardfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to .

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Ramey family.