SIX MILE — Roger Dale Riggins, 66, born July 10, 1953, of 124 Belle Shoals Road, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Easley, he was a son of the late Frank and Margie Dorsey Riggins.

He enjoyed woodworking, family gatherings, watching westerns, and for many years worked as a brick mason.

Surviving are two daughters, Cathy Welcher (James) of Liberty, and Christy Revis (Mike) of Pickens along with their mother, Jeannie Morton of Liberty; two sisters, Sue Reeves (Ed) of Central, and Sheila Riggins of Six Mile; two brothers, Carol Riggins (Linda) of Waynesville, N.C., and Ronnie Riggins (Elaine) of Easley; grandchildren, Casey Roach, Shane Riggins, Kayla Hendricks, Jordan Welcher, and Jason Ward; also surviving are five great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Donnie and Ricky (Tiny) Riggins.

Funeral services to honor Roger's life will be 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

The family will be at the home.

